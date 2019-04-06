Rondon started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a double win Friday's 10-8 win over the Mariners.

Manager Rick Renteria sat Yolmer Sanchez, who had started the first five games at second base, in favor of Rondon in the White Sox's home opener. Sanchez, who made an appearance as a pinch hitter and finished the game at second, is 1-for-21 through six games. Rondon isn't hitting much better (2-for-12), but it looks like he'll get a chance to usurp the starting job from Sanchez.