White Sox's Jose Rondon: Starts for Jimenez
Rondon started in left field in place of the injured Eloy Jimenez (ankle) on Sunday. He went 0-for-3 in a 4-1 win over the Tigers.
Rondon got the start against the left-handed Matthew Boyd and will likely platoon in left field with Nicky Delmonico as the left-handed hitting complement to Rondon. The 26-year-old Rondon is batting .400 (8-for-20) against southpaws but just .118 (2-for-17) against right-handers.
