Rondon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 12-4 loss to the Twins.

Rondon's homer was his sixth in the majors and 24th overall after hitting 18 at Triple-A Charlotte. He started at shortstop Friday, but the White Sox are talking about getting the infielder comfortable in the outfield during the offseason. There will be an opening in the outfield in 2019, and his power surge this year puts him in a position for a role next season.

