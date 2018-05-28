Rondon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers. It was his third homer in the last four games.

Rondon made things interesting when he homered off Detroit closer Shane Greene in the ninth inning, but the White Sox had nothing left after that. It was his third home run in 11 games since being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. The unexpected power surge is probably the product of opposing pitchers lacking intelligence on Rondon, who played just his 19th game in the majors. The shortstop hit just 23 homers over 593 minor-league games.