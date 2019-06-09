White Sox's Jose Rondon: Taking over at DH?
Rondon started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the White Sox's 2-0 win over the Royals.
Rondon filled in for he left-handed hitting Yonder Alonso against a right-hander, and there's reason to believe the switch could be longer than a one-day break. Manager Rick Renteria spoke to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times about the change Saturday. "Let's see if we can give [Alonso] a mental respite, so to speak," Renteria said. "He didn't ask for it. But I think sometimes you have to look at your guys and make a decision, and right now I'm going to let Jose [Rondon] take that slot." That sounds like Renteria is moving on from Alonso as an everyday regular at this time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...