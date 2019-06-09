Rondon started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the White Sox's 2-0 win over the Royals.

Rondon filled in for he left-handed hitting Yonder Alonso against a right-hander, and there's reason to believe the switch could be longer than a one-day break. Manager Rick Renteria spoke to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times about the change Saturday. "Let's see if we can give [Alonso] a mental respite, so to speak," Renteria said. "He didn't ask for it. But I think sometimes you have to look at your guys and make a decision, and right now I'm going to let Jose [Rondon] take that slot." That sounds like Renteria is moving on from Alonso as an everyday regular at this time.