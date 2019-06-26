Rondon will start at second base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Rondon will fill in for an ailing Yolmer Sanchez (illness) for the third straight game. Along with Sanchez, Tim Anderson (ankle) will be on the bench, leaving the White Sox with little depth in the middle infield. The team is expected to place Anderson on the 10-day injured list Friday, potentially creating more opportunities for Rondon and Leury Garcia to see work at shortstop.