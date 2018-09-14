Rondon will work as an outfielder in winter ball, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rondon has been exclusively an infielder thus far in his short major-league career. As a player with a likely ceiling as a utility man, adding the additional positional flexibility should help him remain on a major-league roster, though his bat doesn't project to be strong enough for him to be a noteworthy fantasy asset.