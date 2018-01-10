White Sox's Jose Rondon: Traded to White Sox
Rondon was dealt to the White Sox in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Rondon was recently designated for assignment by the Padres in order to clear room on the active roster for Craig Stammen, who was signed in a corresponding move. The shortstop spent most of 2017 in Double-A, but did see some time with Triple-A El Paso as well. The 23-year-old slashed .293/.347/.442 with seven home runs and 49 RBI in 78 minor-league games last year, and should provide added infield depth for the White Sox.
