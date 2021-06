Ruiz (knee) allowed two runs on two hits in one inning during Friday's 9-3 loss to Seattle.

Ruiz hadn't pitched since June 19 due to right knee soreness. In his return, the right-hander allowed a two-run home run to Seattle's Jake Fraley in the sixth inning. Through 29.2 innings this year, Ruiz has a 3.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB. With just one hold on his stat sheet, the 26-year-old figures to remain in a low-leverage role going forward.