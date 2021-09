Ruiz (1-3) allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out one across two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Ruiz entered the sixth inning with one out and runners on first and second base. He allowed those two runs to score, and he lost the game in the seventh inning to a walk off homer by Oscar Mercado. It was the first runs he's allowed in 10 appearances since Aug. 25.