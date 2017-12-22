White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Claimed by White Sox
Ruiz was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Friday, Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM reports.
Ruiz was removed from the 40-man roster last week after the Padres acquired Freddy Galvis from Philadelphia, and he will now become a member of the White Sox's organization after spending much of 2017 at the High-A level. In 44 appearances, he accumulated a 5.98 ERA and 1.67 WHIP, while sporting a 45:25 K:BB over 49.2 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander could wind up starting out next season at the Double-A level, but will need more seasoning in the minors before he's ready to take on major-league hitting.
