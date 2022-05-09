Ruiz allowed one hit and struck out one across 0.2 innings Sunday to record a hold against Boston.

Ruiz was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning because Liam Hendriks was unavailable. He allowed a leadoff double but then rebounded to retire the next two batters he faced. Even so, Ruiz was pulled after only seven pitches and Bennett Sousa instead recorded a one-out save. Positively, Ruiz did record his seventh hold of the season, and he has maintained a 2.61 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 10.1 innings.