Ruiz was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ruiz signed a one-year contract with Chicago in January, but he will now either report to Triple-A Charlotte, get claimed by another or be released outright. The right-hander has struggled in four appearances with the White Sox in 2023, giving up nine earned runs over 3.2 innings. In his place, Jesse Scholtens was called up from Charlotte on Friday.