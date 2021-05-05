site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Fires two scoreless innings
RotoWire Staff
Ruiz allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 9-0 win over Cincinnati.
Ruiz has been a forgotten man in the White Sox's bullpen but has pitched well in a low-leverage role. He lowered his ERA to 1.59 and has been unscored upon in eight of 10 appearances.
