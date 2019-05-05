Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Red Sox, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Ruiz covered two scoreless innings during Saturday's blowout but will nonetheless head back to the minors, likely in favor of a fresh bullpen arm. The 24-year-old has a 5.40 ERA, 2.30 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB over 10 major-league innings this season.