Ruiz exited Saturday's game against the Astros with right knee discomfort and will continue to be evaluated. He allowed one run on two hits across 1.2 innings before exiting.

Ruiz came into the game to start the seventh inning and was able to record five outs before he was escorted off the field by trainers. Per Scott Merkin of MLB.com, Ruiz appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain, but it's hard to reach a conclusion about the severity of the issue until the club's medical experts take a closer look at the right-hander.