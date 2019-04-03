White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Moves up to big club
The White Sox recalled Ruiz from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
With Tim Anderson (personal) moving to the paternity list, Ruiz will be up with the big club for at least a couple of days to fill the opening on the active roster. Ruiz has made seven career appearances in the majors and will likely only be in line for lower-leverage work out of Chicago's bullpen.
