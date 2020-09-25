Ruiz was optioned to the White Sox's alternate training facility Friday.
Ruiz has spent a pair of fairly short stints on the big-league roster, appearing in five games. He's allowed one run on two hits in four innings of work, striking out five and walking none. Evan Marshall (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
