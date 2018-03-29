Ruiz was outrighted to High-A Winston-Salem on Thursday.

Ruiz passed through waivers unclaimed after being sent off the 40-man roster last week. He will remain at the High-A level for the third straight season after posting a 5.98 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 49.2 innings during the 2017 campaign within the Padres' organization.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories