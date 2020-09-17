site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Rejoins major-league club
Ruiz was recalled from the alternate training site Thursday.
Ruiz hasn't pitched in the major since mid-August but will return to the active roster for the stretch run. The 25-year-old has delivered a scoreless frame in both of his appearances this season.
