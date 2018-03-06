Ruiz was optioned to High-A Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

Ruiz was claimed off waivers by the White Sox back in December, but he didn't stand a realistic chance of cracking the Opening Day roster given he only pitched one inning above High-A in his career. The 23-year-old will return to the Dash for more seasoning with the hopes of advancing to Double-A before the season's conclusion.

