White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Returns to low minors
Ruiz was optioned to High-A Winston-Salem on Tuesday.
Ruiz was claimed off waivers by the White Sox back in December, but he didn't stand a realistic chance of cracking the Opening Day roster given he only pitched one inning above High-A in his career. The 23-year-old will return to the Dash for more seasoning with the hopes of advancing to Double-A before the season's conclusion.
