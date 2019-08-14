Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A to serve as the 26th man for the doubleheader, and he'll return there after not making an appearance. The 24-year-old has struggled when in the majors this season with a 5.45 ERA, 1.91 WHIP and 28:21 K:BB over 33 innings.