Ruiz (knee) was seen riding an exercise bike Sunday and seemed comfortable doing so, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ruiz was removed from Saturday's game and was not available for Sunday's contest despite looking fine on the bike. White Sox manager Tony La Russa was hopeful a stint on the injured list could be avoided.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Leaves with knee discomfort•
-
White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Fires two scoreless innings•
-
White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Secures roster spot•
-
White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Optioned off roster•
-
White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Rejoins major-league club•
-
White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Headed back to alternate camp•