The White Sox plan to include Ruiz in their Opening Day bullpen, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Since Ruiz already possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, the White Sox won't need to make a corresponding transaction to make room for him. Over 52 career relief appearances in the majors, Ruiz owns a 5.11 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in 49.1 innings.