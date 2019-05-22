Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Tuesday's loss to the Astros, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ruiz allowed one run over 2.1 innings as he faced the Astros on back-to-back days to begin the week. The 24-year-old has a 5.11 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB over 12.1 innings this season as he heads back to Triple-A.