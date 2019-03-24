Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

Ruiz compiled a 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB through 6.2 innings this spring. He's only pitched 5.1 innings above Double-A, so the right-hander will head to the minors to continue his development for the time being.

