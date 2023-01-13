site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Settles with White Sox
RotoWire Staff
Ruiz signed a one-year contract with the White Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Ruiz put up a 4.60 ERA for the White Sox last season, although he did fan more than a batter per inning. He'll be utilized in a middle relief role in 2023.
