Ruiz allowed zero runs on one hit and zero walks while striking out two over one inning Thursday against the Athletics.

Ruiz has now pitched five scoreless innings after allowing five runs to the Astros back on Aug 18. Over that span he's allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out six. It's been an up-and-down year for the White Sox reliever, as he opened the season with five holds and a 2.70 ERA through the month of April before surrendering eight runs over 11 innings in May and seeing his ERA jump to 6.55. Ruiz has, however, been very efficient on the road this season, sporting a 1.93 ERA over 23.1 innings while recording 23 strikeouts to just seven walks.