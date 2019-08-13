Ruiz will be recalled from Triple-A Charlotte after Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader to serve as the 26th man, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The White Sox are slated for a straight doubleheader, so Ruiz won't officially be added to the roster until the conclusion of Game 1. He owns a 5.45 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with a 28:21 K:BB over 33 innings this season in the majors.