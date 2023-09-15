Urena (0-6) took the loss against Minnesota on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out eight batters over 6.1 innings.

Urena gave up a pair of solo shots in the fourth inning, but those were the only runs he gave up through six frames. Things fell apart for him in the seventh, however, as he allowed four straight one-out hits that led to four runs, with Kyle Farmer's two-run homer being the biggest blow and marking the end of his outing. Urena has been tagged with the loss in all but one of his seven appearances this season, compiling an ugly 8.48 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 20:16 K:BB over 28.2 frames.