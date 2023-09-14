Urena is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

He'll be making his second straight turn though the rotation after he struck out three and allowed one run on four hits and two walks across four innings while taking a loss against the Tigers in his White Sox debut last week. Between stops with the White Sox and Rockies this season, Urena owns an 8.46 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 12:16 K:BB in 22.1 innings, so he'll be difficult to rely on even in the deepest of fantasy leagues.