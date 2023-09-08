The White Sox will select Urena from Triple-A Charlotte to start Saturday's game against Detroit, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

If Urena is able to put up a good performance against the Tigers, it's possible he remains in Chicago's rotation down the stretch with Michael Kopech now in the bullpen. Urena has put up a 3.38 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through 21.1 innings in Triple-A since signing with the White Sox in August, but a 5.77 ERA in the majors since 2022 should keep fantasy managers cautious of the 31-year-old.