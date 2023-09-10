Urena (0-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over four innings against the Tigers. He struck out three.

In his first big-league action since April 23, Urena fired 75 pitches and limited the damage to one run, which came on an infield single in the second inning. However, the White Sox lineup failed to provide adequate run support and the righty was tagged with his fifth loss of the year. The 31-year-old compiled a 9.82 ERA, 2.24 WHIP and 6.9 BB/9 across 18.1 innings in five April starts with the Rockies and posted a 5.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 3.4 BB/9 across 88.1 minor-league innings this year before getting promoted by Chicago. His season-long ERA now sits at 8.46, marking the seventh time in nine MLB seasons that Urena has posted an ERA north of 5.00 in his career. If he remains in the rotation, he is likely to make his next start at home against the Twins.