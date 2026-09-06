White Sox manager Will Venable said that Urquidy is available to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Bryan Hudson in Sunday's game against the Twins, Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Venable noted that every reliever except for Sean Newcomb will be available Sunday, so while Urquidy represents the best bet of the White Sox's bullpen arms to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen, the right-hander won't necessarily receive a starter's workload. Since getting called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 14, Urquidy has made five appearances (one start) for Chicago and has logged a 4.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 18.2 innings.