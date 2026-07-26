White Sox's Jose Urquidy: Dealt to Chicago

The Pirates traded Urquidy traded to the White Sox in return for minor-league right-handed pitcher Felix Doroteo on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Urquidy was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh on Friday, and he has now quickly found a new home with the White Sox. The 31-year-old has posted an inflated 8.53 ERA and 2.68 WHIP with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings in five appearances with the Pirates this season. Urquidy has had more success at the Triple-A level, registering a 3.53 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 77 punchouts over 18 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis. It's unclear if Urquidy will join Chicago's major-league roster or if he'll report to Triple-A Charlotte, but he is a member of the team's 40-man roster regardless.