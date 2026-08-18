White Sox's Jose Urquidy: Pitches in bulk relief Friday

Urquidy (1-1) was the pitcher of record in Friday's 9-5 win over the Tigers, covering 3.2 innings out of the bullpen and striking out three batters while giving up three earned runs on five hits and no walks.

Making his White Sox debut after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day, Urquidy essentially ended up taking over the rotation spot that previously belonged to Noah Schultz, who was optioned to the minors Aug. 8. Though Sean Newcomb drew the start Friday, he ended up serving as more of an opener, covering 1.1 innings before Urquidy took over in bulk relief. While Urquidy was far from dominant over his 52-pitch appearance, he received enough run support to come away with a win. Expect Urquidy to remain in the rotation for another turn, with the White Sox likely to deploy him as a traditional starter or bulk reliever during Wednesday's series finale with the Cubs at Wrigley Field.