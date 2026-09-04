Urquidy gave up one hit over a scoreless inning of relief in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Astros.

After the White Sox recalled him from Triple-A Charlotte on Aug. 14, Urquidy had been deployed as either a starter or bulk reliever in each of his ensuing four appearances, turning in a 4.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB in 17.2 innings. With the White Sox activating Davis Martin from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and adding him back to the rotation, Urquidy now looks set to work in a more flexible relief role. He'll likely be used primarily in lower-leverage spots much like he was Thursday, when he came on to pitch the eighth inning while the White Sox trailed by four runs.