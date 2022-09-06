site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Absent from Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Harrison is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle
Tuesday marks the second game in three days that Harrison will miss despite batting .304 since Aug. 28. Romy Gonzalez will fill in for Harrison at second and bat ninth in the order.
