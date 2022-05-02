Harrison went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.

The 34-year-old has delivered two straight two-hit games, lifting his season average to .171 in the process. He'll look to continue his hot-hitting ways in the series finale with the Angels on Monday, when he'll be starting at second base and serving as the White Sox's No. 9 hitter.