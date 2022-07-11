Harrison is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

After starting in each of the past four games, Harrison will cede his spot in the lineup to Leury Garcia. Now that Chicago is at close to full strength in the infield, Harrison looks poised to battle Garcia for playing time at the keystone, with manager Tony La Russa most likely to ride the hotter bat of the two. With Harrison going 2-for-14 over his past five games, Garcia may be the favored option at the moment.