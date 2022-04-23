Harrison (shoulder) could return to the lineup Sunday against Minnesota, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Harrison left the second half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians due to shoulder soreness and has since been out of the lineup for three straight days. The White Sox have an off day Monday, so the team could theoretically keep him on the bench Sunday to give him five full days of rest, but manager Tony LaRussa suggested Saturday that he was nearly ready to return.
