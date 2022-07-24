Harrison was scratched from Sunday's lineup versus the Guardians with right leg discomfort, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Harrison felt a pulling feeling in the back of his right leg in his final at-bat Saturday, causing him to be unavailable Sunday. An exact diagnosis has yet to come, but he can be considered day-to-day for the time being.
