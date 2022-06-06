Harrison went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in a 6-5 win Sunday in Tampa Bay.
Harrison doubled and scored in the second and added his first stolen base of the season in the third. The multi-hit effort ended a 2-for-22 streak for the infielder. The two-time All-Star has struggled mightily in 2022, hitting just .181/.265/.276 with no home runs through 118 plate appearances. With a .209 BABIP, he may be suffering some bad luck as he has a career-best 88.6 mph exit velocity.
More News
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Remains out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not starting Wednesday•