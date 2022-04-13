Harrison went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday against the Mariners.
Harrison failed to record a hit, but he did score a run the only time he reached base. He has been in the lineup in each of the White Sox's first four games, starting a pair of contests at second base and two at the hot corner. Harrison has only three hits in 16 plate appearances, but he has struck out at a very acceptable 6.3 percent clip, so hits should start to fall in with more regularity.
More News
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Officially not starting•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Set to sit Thursday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Leaves with back stiffness•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Starting at third base again•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Reaches deal with White Sox•
-
Athletics' Josh Harrison: Out again Sunday•