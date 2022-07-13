Harrison will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Harrison will stick in the lineup for the seventh time in eight contests, with his lone trip to the bench coming in Monday's 8-4 loss in the series opener. The White Sox haven't yet settled on Harrison or Leury Garcia as their everyday second baseman, but both players' ability to play multiple other positions should allow the two to see steady at-bats.

