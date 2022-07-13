Harrison will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
Harrison will stick in the lineup for the seventh time in eight contests, with his lone trip to the bench coming in Monday's 8-4 loss in the series opener. The White Sox haven't yet settled on Harrison or Leury Garcia as their everyday second baseman, but both players' ability to play multiple other positions should allow the two to see steady at-bats.
More News
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Back to bench Monday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Gets fourth straight start•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Remains out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Sitting Friday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Drives in three•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Picks up first start in outfield•