Harrison will start at second base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Harrison will stick in the lineup for the fourth straight game after going 2-for-10 with a double and a walk over the previous three contests. Leury Garcia is also in the lineup Sunday as a replacement at shortstop for the resting Tim Anderson, and Garcia remains Harrison's main competition for a regular spot in the lineup now that the White Sox are at close to full strength. Expect manager Tony La Russa to ride the hotter bat between Harrison and Garcia when it comes to deciding on an everyday second baseman.