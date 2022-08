Harrison (undisclosed) is starting at third base and batting second Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Harrison was held out of Saturday's lineup due to "bumps and bruises," but he'll return to action for Sunday's series finale. The 35-year-old is 2-for-18 over his past five contests but could see more regular action at third base going forward after Yoan Moncada (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Saturday.