Harrison went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Royals.

Harrison delivered an RBI single in the sixth inning, driving in a run for the second consecutive game. He's also hit well in a limited sample since Aug. 1, collecting eight hits in 25 at-bats while also tallying two RBI and four runs scored across eight starts. Harrison hit leadoff Wednesday, and he could be a candidate to stick in the role in the absence of Tim Anderson (hand).