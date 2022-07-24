Harrison was a late removal from Sunday's lineup versus the Guardians.
After initially being reported to be in the lineup Sunday, Harrison was a late scratch. It's unclear whether it was health related or not, but Leury Garcia will replace him at second base and bat eighth in the series finale.
More News
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Producing little with regular run•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Gets another start Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Back to bench Monday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Gets fourth straight start•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Remains out of lineup•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Sitting Friday•