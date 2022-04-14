Harrison was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners due to stiffness in his lower back.
Harrison went 0-for-3 with a run scored and appeared to be in some discomfort while attempting to beat out a double play during the sixth inning. The veteran infielder initially remained in the game but was replaced at second base by Danny Mendick for the start of the eighth.
More News
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Officially not starting•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Set to sit Thursday•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Enjoying everyday role•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Starting at third base again•
-
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Reaches deal with White Sox•
-
Athletics' Josh Harrison: Out again Sunday•